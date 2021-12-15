Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher on Thursday, led by expected gains in tech stocks after the Wall Street sharply rebounded following U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on pandemic-era bond purchases.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 22.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,879.71 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.