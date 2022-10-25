Australia shares set to open higher, NZ market rises

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to rise at the open on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight as weak economic data signalled the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its aggressive interest rate tightening path.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 49.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% by 2127 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Richard Pullin) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.