US Markets

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ market rises

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares were likely to rise at the open on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight as weak economic data signalled the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its aggressive interest rate tightening path.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to rise at the open on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight as weak economic data signalled the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its aggressive interest rate tightening path.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 49.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% by 2127 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Richard Pullin) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular