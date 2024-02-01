Australia shares set to open higher, NZ inches higher

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday as Wall Street bounced back from a sell-off in its previous session, while local investors look forward to the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting for further direction on interest rates.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4% but with an 11.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Thursday, snapping an eight-day winning streak.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,924.14 points in early trade. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

