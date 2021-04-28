Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, with energy stocks likely lifting the benchmark amid strong oil prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% on Thursday.

