Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, with energy stocks likely lifting the benchmark amid strong oil prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% on Thursday.

