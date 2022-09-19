Australia shares set to open higher; NZ gains

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking their U.S. peers on Wall Street, even as investors brace for an outsized rate hike by the Federal Reserve to curb elevated inflationary pressures.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 56.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.1% by 1025 GMT.

