Australia shares set to open higher; NZ gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday, tracking a Wall Street rally as a slowing U.S economy raised investor hopes for a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve stance, while miners and energy were likely to rise on strong commodity prices.

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday, tracking a Wall Street rally as a slowing U.S economy raised investor hopes for a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve stance, while miners and energy were likely to rise on strong commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 1.03%, a 28.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended nearly 1% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.77% by 2230 GMT.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More