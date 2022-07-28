Australia shares set to open higher; NZ gains

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday, tracking a Wall Street rally as a slowing U.S economy raised investor hopes for a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve stance, while miners and energy were likely to rise on strong commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 1.03%, a 28.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended nearly 1% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.77% by 2230 GMT.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.