Australia shares set to open higher; NZ gains

July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight and with higher commodity prices boosting the resources sector.

The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, a 23.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.8% by 2230 GMT.

