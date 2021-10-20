Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday, likely supported by gains in energy stocks and major miners on the back of strong commodity prices and taking cues from a strong Wall Street rally overnight.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 17.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose about 0.53% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 13130.2 points in early trade.

