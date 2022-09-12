Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday, bolstered by bets the U.S August consumer price data will show signs of cooling inflation and help investors gauge the severity of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 35.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark hit its highest in more than a week on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.02% in early trade.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

