Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday after posting their first weekly drop in four, with an uptick in oil prices expected to propel domestic energy stocks higher.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 2.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.2% last week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged by 1023 GMT.

