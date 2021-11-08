Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Australian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday, as a surge in oil and copper prices is set to push resource stocks up, with a positive overnight session on Wall Street likely helping sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 3.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.03% by 2121 GMT.

