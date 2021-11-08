Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday, as a surge in oil and copper prices is set to push resource stocks up, with a positive overnight session on Wall Street likely helping sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 3.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.03% by 2121 GMT.

(Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru) ((Dhriti.Garg@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.