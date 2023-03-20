Australia shares set to open higher; NZ falls

March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as active steps to rescue distressed banks eased fears of a banking crisis and boosted sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 70.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slumped 1.4% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,548.27 in early trade.

