Australia shares set to open higher, NZ falls

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, despite a mixed lead from Wall Street while investors await global miner BHP Group's production report which could bolster or hurt risk appetite.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 0.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended nearly 0.1% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.04% to 11,961.4 points in early trade.

