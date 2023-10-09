News & Insights

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

October 09, 2023 — 05:30 pm EDT

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, likely gaining for a fourth straight session as the military conflict in the Middle East is expected to support energy stocks, with investors also expected to flock to safe-haven assets like gold.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 61.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,186.72 during early trade.

