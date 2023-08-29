Australia shares set to open higher; NZ down

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Wednesday, as crucial U.S. data showed dampening consumer sentiment and a drop in monthly job openings, fuelling expectations among investors of a pause in interest rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.656%, a 1.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.128% by 2223 GMT.

