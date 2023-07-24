Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, likely boosted by energy stocks from near three-month high oil prices, while investors awaited quarterly inflation data due on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 5.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

