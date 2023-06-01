Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday tracking a rise in markets globally as investor sentiment improved after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to raise the federal debt ceiling.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 61.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

