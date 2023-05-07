Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open marginally higher on Monday as stronger-than-expected monthly jobs data in the U.S. last week highlighted prospects of slowing interest rate increases and signs of recovery in the world's largest economy.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 64.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended the session 0.4% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged in early trade. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.