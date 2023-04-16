Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 16, 2023 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday after sentiment revived as investors step into earnings season for the U.S. market while a rise in oil prices is expected to buoy local energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 28.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark advanced 2% for the previous week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,837.0 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Rishav Chaterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.