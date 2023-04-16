Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday after sentiment revived as investors step into earnings season for the U.S. market while a rise in oil prices is expected to buoy local energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 28.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark advanced 2% for the previous week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,837.0 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Rishav Chaterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.