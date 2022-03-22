Australia shares set to open higher, NZ dips

March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, likely helped by technology stocks tracking Wall Street higher, while investors weigh the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish comments on interest rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 1.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% by 2125 GMT.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.