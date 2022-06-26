Australia shares set to open higher, NZ climbs

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, as investors look to shrug off worries about renewed rate hikes on the back of soaring inflation while improved underlying prices are expected to aid domestic commodity stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 1.6%, a 5.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to 10874.79 points by 2224 GMT. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

