Australia shares set to open higher, NZ climbs

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, likely tracking a strong Wall Street finish as investors picked up bank stocks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision, where markets expect a 50 basis-point hike.

The local share price index futures rose 0.59%, a 11.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.42% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.41% to 11,724.09 points by 2208 GMT.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.