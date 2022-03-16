Australia shares set to open higher, NZ climbs

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday as a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to help local banks, while a rebound in iron ore prices on renewed hopes for top metal consumer China's stimulus will likely boost local miners.

The local share price index futures rose 1.5%, a 114.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.1% higher on Wednesday

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.7%to 11,956.79 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal)

