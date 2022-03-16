Australia shares set to open higher, NZ climbs
March 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday as a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to help local banks, while a rebound in iron ore prices on renewed hopes for top metal consumer China's stimulus will likely boost local miners.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.7%to 11,956.79 points in early trade.
(Reporting by Navya Mittal)
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
