Australia shares set to open higher lifted by miners

Australian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Friday, with mining stocks seen boosting the benchmark as iron ore prices rose, while a fall in infections in Victoria improved hopes that restrictions will be eased sooner than expected.

The local share price index futures inched 0.1% higher, a 13.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index had risen 0.3% by 2228 GMT.

