Australia shares set to open higher for fifth session; NZ up ahead of c.bank meeting

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to climb for a fifth straight session on Wednesday as vaccine optimism lingers, with energy stocks and miners set to be further boosted by higher crude and commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 49.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade ahead of the country's central bank meeting later in the day.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand is seen holding the official cash rate at 0.25% at a monetary policy meeting and leaving its quantitative easing programme untouched, according to a Reuters poll.

