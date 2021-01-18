Australia shares set to open higher as robust commodity prices benefit miners

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, helped by heavyweight miners benefiting from stronger commodity prices and ahead of important domestic production results and U.S. markets restarting after a holiday.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 27-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru) ((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.