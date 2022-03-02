Australia shares set to open higher as global markets rebound, NZ climbs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday tracking a rebound in major world markets as the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair calmed nerves about an aggressive interest rate hike in March and oil prices surged to eight-year highs amid the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday tracking a rebound in major world markets as the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair calmed nerves about an aggressive interest rate hike in March and oil prices surged to eight-year highs amid the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 45.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters