US Markets
IAG

Australia shares set to open flat: NZ dips

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 12, 2023 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open flat on Monday, as traders remained wary of hawkish commentary by U.S. Federal Reserve officials, indicating more interest rate hikes in the pipeline, while miners are expected to cap losses on higher iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures were flat, a 76-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Friday.

For the day, Insurance Australia Group Ltd and Endeavour Group Ltd are expected to post their respective half-yearly results.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12141.56 points in early trade. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAG
EDV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.