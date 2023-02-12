Australia shares set to open flat: NZ dips

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open flat on Monday, as traders remained wary of hawkish commentary by U.S. Federal Reserve officials, indicating more interest rate hikes in the pipeline, while miners are expected to cap losses on higher iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures were flat, a 76-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Friday.

For the day, Insurance Australia Group Ltd and Endeavour Group Ltd are expected to post their respective half-yearly results.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12141.56 points in early trade.

