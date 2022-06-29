Australia shares set to open flat, NZ up

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open largely flat on Thursday, as recent comments from the Federal Reserve reaffirmed fears of an economic recession amid attempts to tame soaring inflation, while weak prices could weigh on commodity stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.02%, a 105.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell nearly 1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.05% to 10,963.7 points by 1024 GMT.

