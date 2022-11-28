Australia shares set to open flat, NZ rises

November 28, 2022 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open flat on Tuesday, as rising protests in China due to aggressive COVID-19 restrictions offset possible gains by miners and energy stocks on higher commodity prices.

The local share price index futures edged up 0.03%, a 13.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.4% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% at 11,320.78 points in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

