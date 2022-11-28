Australia shares set to open flat, NZ rises

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open flat on Tuesday, as rising protests in China due to aggressive COVID-19 restrictions offset possible gains by miners and energy stocks on higher commodity prices.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% at 11,320.78 points in early trade.
