Australia shares set to open flat, NZ falls

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday as investors remain on the sidelines on the back of strong economic growth data from the United States that may point to another hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 2.3 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% by 2140 GMT.

