Australia shares set to open flat; NZ falls

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday, as likely gains in domestic mining stocks on strong underlying prices is expected to offset a possible decline in gold stocks, while likelihood of a pause in U.S. interest rates boosted sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 0.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,349.39 by 1054 GMT.

