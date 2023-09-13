News & Insights

Australia shares set to open flat; NZ falls

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

September 13, 2023 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday, as likely gains in domestic mining stocks on strong underlying prices is expected to offset a possible decline in gold stocks, while likelihood of a pause in U.S. interest rates boosted sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 0.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,349.39 by 1054 GMT. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Shivangi.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.