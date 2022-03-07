Australia shares set to open flat, NZ drops

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, as gains in miners and energy stocks on sky-rocketing commodity prices will likely offset a grim Wall Street session overnight, with investors expected to remain on edge about a possible ban on Russian oil imports by the U.S. which could fuel inflationary pressures.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.3%, but clawed back those losses to stay flat, an 11.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% at 11,839.49 in early trade.

