Australia shares set to open flat, NZ down

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia shares were set to open flat on Friday as likely gains for the tech sector from a strong session for U.S. peers could be countered by weakness in financial stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, but were at a 4.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had inched 0.1% higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,774.25 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.