Australia shares set to open flat, NZ down

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia shares were set to open flat on Friday as likely gains for the tech sector from a strong session for U.S. peers could be countered by weakness in financial stocks.

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia shares were set to open flat on Friday as likely gains for the tech sector from a strong session for U.S. peers could be countered by weakness in financial stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, but were at a 4.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had inched 0.1% higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,774.25 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More