Australia shares set to open flat as trading halt sparks uncertainty; NZ up

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, shrugging off optimism over progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine, with investors likely to remain wary after trading was halted due to a data glitch in the previous session.

Trading on Australia's stock exchange was halted just 20 minutes from the open on Monday due to "market data issues", and while the exchange said it would resume on Tuesday, some analysts said the event could cause volatility in the session.

Positive data from Moderna Inc on its experimental COVID-19 vaccine could likely fuel some optimism among investors, after sending U.S. stocks to record highs overnight.

The local share price index futures fell 3 points, or 0.05%, a 1.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% before trading was halted.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2125 GMT.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.