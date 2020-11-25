Australia shares set to open flat as grim U.S. jobs data snuffs out vaccine cheer

Australian shares were set to be little changed at the open on Thursday as a surprise jump in U.S. jobless claims amid a new round of COVID-19-induced shutdowns put the brakes on a global rally in equities that had been fuelled by vaccine optimism.

The local share price index futures fell 0.06%, a 10.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,680.77 by 2118 GMT.

