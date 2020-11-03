US Markets

Australia shares set to open flat ahead of U.S. election outcome; NZ gains

Australian shares were set to open flat on Wednesday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. presidential election results with bets that a clear outcome is likely to deliver more fiscal stimulus.

Wall Street advanced overnight as Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the final polls, raising expectations for a decisive outcome and a post-election stimulus package that would make good on Biden’s promises of infrastructure spending. [.N]

The local share price index futures were up 0.06%, a 10.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed nearly 2% on Tuesday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% in early trade.

