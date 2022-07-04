Australia shares set to open flat ahead of RBA meet; NZ up slightly

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open unchanged on Tuesday ahead of a Reserve Bank Of Australia meet later in the day, where the central bank is widely expected to raise policy rates by 50 basis points.

The local share price index futures was nearly flat, a 74.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 open flat index rose about 0.1% in early trade.

