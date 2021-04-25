Australia shares set to open flat

April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Monday despite strong positive leads from the Wall Street, as a snap lockdown in Perth is expected to weigh on sentiment offsetting gains likely to be made by miners on rising iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.06%, a 34.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged higher on Friday.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.