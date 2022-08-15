Australia shares set to lift at open, NZ rises

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, but sentiments will likely remain subdued on dismal economic data from China and weaker commodity prices, with eyes on the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting minutes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 68.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.5% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11810.5 points in early trading. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

