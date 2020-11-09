Australia shares set to join global equity rally on vaccine hopes, NZ at record high

PFE

Australian shares are poised to open sharply higher on Tuesday, tracking rallies in global equities, as investor risk appetite was boosted following promising developments toward a coronavirus vaccine.

Global markets jumped, with Wall Street's main indexes hitting record highs, after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said data from a large-scale trial of their vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Australia's local share price index futures rose 2.1%, a 138.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.8% higher on Monday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 2% to 12,814.32 points in early trade, hitting a fresh peak. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown) ((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

