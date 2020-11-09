Australia shares set to join global equity rally on vaccine hopes, NZ at record high

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open sharply higher on Tuesday, tracking rallies in global equities, as investor risk appetite was boosted following promising developments toward a coronavirus vaccine.

Global markets jumped, with Wall Street's main indexes hitting record highs, after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said data from a large-scale trial of their vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Australia's local share price index futures rose 2.1%, a 138.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.8% higher on Monday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 2% to 12,814.32 points in early trade, hitting a fresh peak.

