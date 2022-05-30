Australia shares set to inch lower; NZ index gains

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to inch lower on Tuesday, after witnessing broad gains for two straight sessions, while global sentiment was lifted after further easing of COVID-19 curbs in China.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2220 GMT.
(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.