Australia shares set to inch lower; NZ index gains

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to inch lower on Tuesday, after witnessing broad gains for two straight sessions, while global sentiment was lifted after further easing of COVID-19 curbs in China.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 3.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2220 GMT.

