Australia shares set to inch higher; NZ slips

Sept 12 - Australian shares are expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday helped by likely gains in domestic miners on the back of strong underlying commodity prices, while investors exercised caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 6.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Monday after four consecutive declines.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,281.79 in early trade. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((shivangi.lahiri@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.