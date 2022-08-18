Australia shares set to inch higher, NZ down 1%

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to track a positive finish on Wall Street, with energy stocks likely buoyed by higher crude prices, although weaker iron ore prices could pile pressure on local miners.

The local share price index futures rose 0.33%, a 69.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower to snap a three-day rally on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% to 11,690.99 points by 2232 GMT, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare dragging with an almost 8% slump.

