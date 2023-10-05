Australia shares set to inch higher, NZ down

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to inch higher on Friday, with investors focusing on U.S. monthly payrolls data scheduled to come later in the day to determine whether the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 37.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,281.8-points during early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

