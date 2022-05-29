Australia shares set to gain; NZ rises

May 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Monday, extending gains from last week, with investors likely to follow a stronger Wall Street, while higher iron ore prices are expected to aid mining stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, a 88.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.3% 2222 GMT. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

