Australia shares set to gain at open, NZ rises

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to extend their rally into a third consecutive day, as local technology stocks were expected to track the U.S. tech sector's overnight surge.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 75.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan Editing by Chris Reese)

