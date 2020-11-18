Australia shares set to gain as vaccine optimism grows, NZ up

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday on growing optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine may be available sooner than expected, offering hope of a quicker economic recovery.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective and the company would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days, which could make the vaccine available as early as December.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3% or 18 points, an 11.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2120 GMT.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller) ((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.