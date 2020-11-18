PFE

Australia shares set to gain as vaccine optimism grows, NZ up

Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday on growing optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine may be available sooner than expected, offering hope of a quicker economic recovery.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective and the company would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days, which could make the vaccine available as early as December.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3% or 18 points, an 11.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2120 GMT.

