Australia shares set to follow Wall Street lower, NZ inches up

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australian shares are set to fall on Wednesday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, with an overnight drop in oil prices also likely to put pressure on the benchmark.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Wednesday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, with an overnight drop in oil prices also likely to put pressure on the benchmark.

Wall Street snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, as investors took money off the table hours before the first U.S. presidential debate, while oil prices dropped over 3% over demand concerns.[.N][O/R]

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 73.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed little changed on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin) ((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters