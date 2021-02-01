Australia shares set to follow Wall Street higher, spotlight on RBA

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday after mining stocks drove a Wall Street rebound overnight, as retail traders rushed towards silver, while investors back home set sights on a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 24-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% at 2115 GMT.

